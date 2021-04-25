'Centre Supporting States In Fight Against Covid': PM On 'Mann Ki Baat'

"I'm speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience," PM Modi said. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Centre is "fighting with all its might to support states in fight against coronavirus". Speaking in his monthly radio address "Mann ki Baat", PM Modi said he has held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production.

"I'm speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling first wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident. But this storm (second wave) has shaken the nation," he said.