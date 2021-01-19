Latest NEWS LIVE: India Reports 13,788 New Coronavirus Cases

Latest News LIVE: The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. (Representational)

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The daily new cases remained below 20,000 for the past 11 days. The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases.

With 14,457 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients climbed to 1,02,11,342. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 2,08,012 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total of 3.8 lakh people have been vaccinated since the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines three days ago, the government said on Monday. Among them, 580 cases of adverse reactions have been observed and seven persons have been hospitalized. Two persons have died also but neither deaths are related to vaccines, the government said.

Jan 19, 2021 07:00 (IST) New York COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 8.29 per cent



New York City's COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 8.29 percent, compared with 8.6 percent two days earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday. He did not announce such a rate on Sunday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 281 new hospital admissions and 4,519 new cases of the coronavirus, adding that, "We are not out of the woods yet. Keep wearing your masks. Keep social distancing. We will win this fight."

Beginning this week, seniors age 65 or older who are unable to make their own arrangements and need transportation to and from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can sign up for transportation through the city.

"We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated," said the mayor on Sunday. "Now, seniors who need a ride to an appointment will get one, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most."