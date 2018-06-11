Extend Lateral Entry To Education Institutions Too, Says Union Minister Satyapal Singh The Minister for State for Human Resource Development said the scheme would improve the efficiency of institutions.

Satyapal Singh pitched for extension of lateral entry scheme in various ministries. (File) New Delhi: Notwithstanding the opposition's criticism, Union minister Satyapal Singh today pitched for extension of lateral entry scheme in various ministries at the rank of Joint Secretaries to government-run educational institutions and said the issue should not be politicised.



The Minister for State for Human Resource Development said the scheme would improve the efficiency of institutions.



"The ongoing thinking of lateral entry in various ministries at the rank of Joint Secretaries should be extended to even educational institutions as it would amount to acceleration of quality and speed including transparency in quicker dispensation of public policies and that the matter ought not to be politicized by vested interests," Mr Singh said.



He was speaking after inaugurating the 7th National Summit on Institutionalizing Academia-Industry Interface under aegis of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



The government has opened up senior-level bureaucratic posts in several departments to people, even from the private sector, who are "talented and motivated", and willing to contribute towards nation building. Advertisements in this regard were published in leading newspapers. But the Congress and other opposition parties have questioned the move, alleging that it was aimed at getting those associated with the BJP into administrative ranks.



Addressing the Conclave, the Minister today expressed confidence that the "discrimination" between public and private academic institutions would gradually come to an end since the matter is under serious consideration at the highest level.



"I can tell you today that discrimination between public and private academic institutions will gradually come to an end since the matter is under serious consideration at the highest level. I have raised the issue with the President as well as the Prime Minister. That is the priority and significance that this government attached to the matter," Singh said.



The HRD Minister said that in a bid to further cement industry-academia interface, new curriculum is being designed for engineering and other professional and vocational students from next academic year with particular emphasis on polytechnic institutions.



Laying emphasis on the need to bring in changes in the syllabus of educational institutions to generate jobs, he said that the government was taking various steps to improve the curriculum to meet the industry requirements.



A new curriculum for polytechnic students would be released in the next few days, he said.



This exercise, according to the minister, is aimed at intensifying industry-academia interactions as students studying in such institutions would have to work with industry at different levels beginning with an internship.



PHD Chamber president Anil Khaitan emphasised that the focus of education, be it elementary or higher secondary, should be on quality that empowers the learner with skills so that the knowledge earned is applied for earning and even wealth creation.



