Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar Dies At 92: Updates

Lata Mangeshkar was popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India.'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was 92.

Ms Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, her condition had deteriorated again and she had to be put on ventilator support. She was under medical observation. Lata Mangeshkar was being treated for both pneumonia and COVID-19. Her symptoms were mild but she was in ICU because of her age, family said.

Over the next few weeks, Ms Mangeshkar showed signs of improvement. However, on Saturday, hospital authorities said that Lata Mangeshkar had been put back on the ventilator after her health deteriorated, news agency ANI reported.

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films; she also sang in several regional languages including Marathi and Bengali.

Ms Mangeshkar, who belonged to a prominent musical family, also composed music as well as produced a handful of films. She was popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to share the sad news and said he is "anguished beyond words".

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he tweeted.

Here are the updates on Lata Mangeshkar's Death:

Feb 06, 2022 11:49 (IST) Boney Kapoor posted a memory with the late singer Lata Mangeshkar and his late wife Sridevi and he wrote: "Deeply saddened by the news of Lata Mangeshkar Ji's passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family." Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji's passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4 - Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022

Feb 06, 2022 11:42 (IST) When Lata Mangeshkar's "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" Left Nehru In Tears

She made our hearts go up an octave or more with love and longing, moved us to tears of joy and sorrow, sometimes introspect and other times dance in abandon, her voice mirroring our every emotion, her songs covering the cadence of time and history from the gramophone to the digital age.

Lata Mangeshkar is dead but the music plays on - in a seemingly endless refrain, as it has for almost eight decades and likely for many more.



Feb 06, 2022 11:21 (IST) Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.



Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven🙏 It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTUjlw9D7y - Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2022 Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Feb 06, 2022 11:20 (IST) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli condoles the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏 - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022 Indian cricketer Virat Kohli condoles the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Feb 06, 2022 11:19 (IST) Actor R Madhavan pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. End of an ERA. A Leagend ascends to the HEAVENS. RIP @mangeshkarlata Ji. Your voice will forever be enriching our soul. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jJzMXq1HZ1 - Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 6, 2022 Actor R Madhavan pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Feb 06, 2022 11:18 (IST) Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences after the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

"It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me," he tweets सुर व संगीत की पूरक लता दीदी ने अपनी सुर साधना व मंत्रमुग्ध कर देने वाली वाणी से न सिर्फ भारत बल्कि पूरे विश्व में हर पीढ़ी के जीवन को भारतीय संगीत की मिठास से सराबोर किया।



संगीत जगत में उनके योगदान को शब्दों में पिरोना संभव नहीं है।



उनका निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। pic.twitter.com/uRwKwZa4KG - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

Feb 06, 2022 11:15 (IST) #WATCH Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001



(ANI Archive) pic.twitter.com/khw3OZTMjG - ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Feb 06, 2022 11:15 (IST) Maharashtra Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expresses grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, says it has left him "heartbroken"

A State funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, says the Chief Minister's Office.



Feb 06, 2022 11:12 (IST) Just In| Lata Mangeshkar's funeral with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:30 pm today: News agency ANI



Lata Mangeshkar's funeral with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:30 pm today: News agency ANI

Feb 06, 2022 11:10 (IST) Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Was The Soundtrack To Our Lives

Lata Mangeshkar sang this evergreen number in 1964 and the nation was ready to fall in love for such was the power of the singer's voice. Transcending boundaries of region and language, Lata Mangeshkar became an indelible part of every Indian's life ever since her debut as a singer in the 1940s.



Feb 06, 2022 11:10 (IST) Update| Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar who died today in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Feb 06, 2022 11:09 (IST) "Lata Didi Has Left Us. She Leaves A Void": PM Modi

Tributes poured in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away this morning at the age of 92 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to share the sad news and said he is "anguished beyond words".

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he tweeted.



Feb 06, 2022 11:06 (IST)

She sounded like an angel and now she becomes one.

Rest in peace Lata Didi.

Everlasting Peace.#LataMangeshkar - Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 6, 2022

Feb 06, 2022 10:52 (IST)

One of the greatest Indians and most compassionate and loving souls, and the finest voice, @mangeshkarlata didi, departed for her heavenly abode this morning.

Suddenly the world of music is devoid of its most beautiful personification.

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 6, 2022

Feb 06, 2022 10:49 (IST)

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.

May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo - Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022

Feb 06, 2022 10:46 (IST)

An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP . - Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 6, 2022

Feb 06, 2022 10:45 (IST)

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe...and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022