Lata Mangeshkar Funeral With Full State Honours Today, PM To Attend

Lata Mangeshkar is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, born in pre-Independent India, died this morning after weeks of hospitalisation bringing an end to a splendid and decorated career in playback singing and Bollywood. She was 92.

The funeral with full state honours will be held this evening in Mumbai to honour the singer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the funeral.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Lata Mangeshkar was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films.

Among her most iconic songs is the patriotic composition Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo; the song, commemorating Indian soldiers who died in the 1962 war with China.

Ms Mangeshkar, who belonged to a prominent musical family, also composed music as well as produced a handful of films. She was popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India.'

The central government has announced a two-day "state mourning" on the demise of legendary singer. The national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment in this period.