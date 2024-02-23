Telangana MLA Killed In Crash Had Survived Car Accident 10 Days Ago

Just 10 days ago, Lasya Nandita had survived an accident in Narkatpally.

Telangana MLA Lasya Nandita died today after the SUV she was travelling in collided with a road divider in Hyderabad. This though, was the second major accident that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was involved in this month.

Just 10 days ago, the 37-year-old legislator had survived an accident in Narkatpally. She was on her way to a rally being addressed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy when a drunk driver rammed into her vehicle. Her home guard was killed in the accident, while she sustained minor injuries.

Today's fatal accident occurred when the driver of her vehicle, a Maruti XL6, lost control and crashed into the metal divider on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad. Lasya Nandita died on the spot, while her driver is critical and being treated at a private hospital.

The incident took place at 5.30 am today.

Both accidents are currently being investigated by the police.

The 37-year-old first-time legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Born in 1986 in Hyderabad, Lasya Nandita made her foray into politics around a decade ago. She served as a corporator in the Kavadiguda ward before being elected as MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.

Telangana Chief Minister, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nandita, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna. "It is tragic that Sayanna died in February last year and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year)," he said.