'Why Fear Bombs': Indian Woman To Family Before She Was Killed In Kabul

The bomb attack in Kabul on January 14 killed at least four people and wounded over 100. (File)

Thirty-five-year-old social activist Shipra Sharma called her mother on January 14 to inform that she had "safely arrived" in Kabul, Afghanistan, soon after landing in the strife-torn country.

However, minutes later she was killed in a terror attack when the building where she was staying collapsed after being hit by an RDX-laden truck.

Her relatives fondly recalled her last phone call to her mother as they performed her last rites in Jodhpur today.

Ms Sharma's body was brought to India in an Indian Airline flight today afternoon.

"It was difficult for all of us to bear with this tragic truth, that it was same Shipra sleeping for eternity, who had left home barely a week ago after celebrating New Year with the family," said her uncle Raj Kumar Sharma.

"We all had concerns over her joining Afghanistan Institute for Civil Society (AICS), an NGO, but she dismissed our concerns saying -- 'why to fear bombs and explosions. Death can descend anywhere'," he added.

"Shipra's mother was also against her decision but she always wanted to do something different, which hardly anybody could dare to," he said.

Ms Sharma joined AICS in October last year and was working as the Director (Certification) in Kabul, responsible for rehabilitation of terror attack victims in Afghanistan.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences to the family.

A bomb exploded near a heavily-fortified foreign compound in Kabul, killing at least four people, including Ms Sharma, and wounding more than 100 people on January 14.

"India strongly condemns the horrific terror attack in Kabul yesterday in which an Indian national and many others lost their lives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement after the attack.