Last Rites Of Karnataka Police Dog, Geetha, Held With Full Honours: Cops

Geetha was deployed in explosive detection work.

Karnataka Police on Sunday performed the last rites of its 11-year-old dog Geetha with full honours in Mangaluru.

Geetha, a labrador retriever dog who had served in the canine squad of the police department died on Saturday.

She used to be extensively deployed in the security and explosive detection work during the arrival of VVIPs and other huge public gatherings.

