Last Rites Of Ex-Chief Minister RV Janakiraman Held In Tamil Nadu

The last rites of former Puducherry Chief Minister and senior DMK leader RV Janakiraman, who died at a private hospital in Puducherry, were performed with full state honours at his native Alathur village in Tamil Nadu.

He had died at the hospital in Puducherry on Monday due to age related ailments.

The body was kept at his home in Puducherry to enable the public pay homage and later taken by road to Alathur.

Full state honours was accorded to the leader and a 21 gun salute by the Puducherry Armed police was also given to him.

The Puducherry government had announced a three-day mourning since Monday in memory of the leader.

Among those who paid their last respects were Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, DMK president M K Stalin, Ministers of the union territory, DMK legislators and cadres and former agriculture minister R Viswanathan (CPI).

He was Puducherry Chief Minister from 1996 to 2000. He was elected from Nellithope segment in Puducherry for five consecutive terms from 1985.