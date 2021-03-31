Last Date To Link Aadhaar With PAN Extended To June 30

The Income Tax (I-T) department has extended the last date for linking the Aadhaar number with PAN (Permanent Account Number) from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021, in order to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the government had notified that the deadline for linking the two identification cards was March 31, and one may be liable to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking as per the new section '23H' of the Finance Bill 2021.

In case, the PAN card is not linked with an Aadhaar card before the last date, it is likely to become inactive.

The Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is also known as Unique Identity number. The PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number and is allotted by the Income Tax department.