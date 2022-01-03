Lashkar Terrorist Killed In Srinagar Encounter, Says Police

Srinagar encounter: Police said details of the operation will be shared later. (Representational)

Wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said.

"Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray ," IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

He said details of the operation will be shared later.

