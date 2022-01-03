Lashkar Terrorist Killed In Srinagar Encounter, Says Police

Srinagar police killed Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Salem Parray in an encounter, according to IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

Srinagar encounter: Police said details of the operation will be shared later. (Representational)

Srinagar:

Wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said.

"Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray ," IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

He said details of the operation will be shared later.

