Large Screens To Telecast Live Vote Counting At Key Delhi Locations

This event will be organised by market associations and several social organizations. (Representational)

Preparations are in full swing for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4. Large screens will be installed at different markets and other key locations in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency to broadcast news related to the vote counting live.

This event will be organised by market associations and several social organizations. Since the markets will remain open on June 4 and the trader community will be at their shops all day, they will not be able to keep up with real-time updates on the counting. Considering this, trader organisations have decided to display all the news related to the live counting on large screens at key locations in their area, a move that has been welcomed by traders.

The Election Commission of India is all geared up to hold Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, which also is the last phase. Polling is scheduled in 57 PCs across 8 States/UTs including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously. This will mark a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and already covered 6 phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats. Polling for 28 States/UTs and 486 PCs has been completed smoothly and peacefully.

Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations. Polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with all basic facilities including ample shade, drinking water, ramps, and toilets to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. Concerned CEOs and State machineries have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)