Large Gatherings Banned Near Delhi's Mandi House Ahead Of Protests

Jamia students have been protesting against the new citizenship law.

Ahead of today's protest march planned by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, large gatherings have been banned in central Delhi's Mandi House area.

More than a week after a huge protest by Jamia students ended in violence, leading to police crackdown at the university students had planned a huge march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, the designated area for protests in the national capital today. However, they have been denied permission by the Delhi Police to hold the demonstration. Security has been heightened in the area.