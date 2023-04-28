Large Gatherings Banned, Internet Shut In Manipur District After Violence

The Manipur government has banned large gatherings and suspended mobile internet services in Churachandpur district following violence ahead of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's visit there. On Thursday, a mob vandalised and set on fire the venue of Mr Singh's scheduled programme allegedly over the BJP government's survey of reserved and protected forests and areas like wetlands.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)were issued in the district to prevent any untoward incident in the district.

The decision was taken following a report by the police citing "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and properties" in the district, Additional District Magistrate, Churachandpur district, S Thienlatjoy Gangte, said in the order issued on Thursday.

The order also cited the "total shutdown called by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum and the likelihood of mobilization of the public through social media and networking sites" for the suspension of mobile internet services in the district.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, which led the protest, has been objecting to the BJP government's survey of reserved and protected forests and similar areas like wetlands.

It alleged the state government has demolished churches with "absolutely no consideration and respect for something which is deeply sacred..."

The forum has called a bandh in the district on Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.