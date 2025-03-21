"Language A Bridge, Should Learn Many": Sudha Murty Amid Education Policy Row

Author, philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty sees language as a bridge rather than a barrier. She offered her insight into the world of languages in a conversation with NDTV amid the row over implementing the three-language formula as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Language is a bridge; it connects us," Ms Murty said on NDTV's 'India Through the Eyes of Its Icons' show.

Drawing from her experience as she herself learned multiple languages, the chairperson of The Murty Trust encouraged children to learn many languages if they can.

"We should learn many languages. It is helpful to know multiple languages," she told NDTV.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have been in a faceoff situation over the NEP's implementation and the three-language formula.

The Centre accused MK Stalin, the chief minister of the southern state, and his party DMK of using the delimitation issue and NEP's three-language formula to gain political benefits in the state election scheduled to be held next year.