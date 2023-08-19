Landslides Snap Road Links To Several Arunachal Pradesh Districts

Several vehicles have remained stranded for the past couple of days, an official said.

Landslides triggered by incessant rains in the past couple of days have snapped road links to several Arunachal Pradesh districts.

Continuous landslides have blocked a portion of the Akajan-Likabali-Aalo road at Siji in Lower Siang district. Several vehicles have remained stranded for the past couple of days, a district official said today.

Though the MSV International Inc, the company constructing the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) portion of the road (package I&II), has deployed men and machinery to clear the blockade, continuous rain has hampered restoration work as landslides continued to occur, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba said.

While small vehicles were allowed to move after frequent clearing of the blockade, heavy vehicles were not allowed due to continuous landslides and remained stranded for the past couple of days on both sides of the vital road.

The road connects Leparada, West Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Lower Siang administration has ordered closure of traffic movement for three days from today till complete restoration of the road is done.

