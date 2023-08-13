Landslides In Rain-Battered Himachal Pradesh Block Highways

The situation will continue to be concerning as the weather department has predicted more rainfall (ANI)

Fresh landslides were reported from the Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district today, cutting off transport on National Highway 205 (NH 205), authorities said. Two trucks and a car were damaged in the landslide, they added.

A few other roads have been blocked today due to rain-related incidents. According to the Shimla Police, the Tutikandi-Phagli bypass is blocked near Kanlog, Cart Road near Edward School in Shimla, the Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi near Beolia, and the Shimla-Mandi NH 205 near Hiranagar.

Severe floods have been reported from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi after heavy rainfall battered the district. Himachal Pradesh has continued to witness the monsoon fury, and the combined death count from rainfall, floods, and landslides has touched 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

The situation will continue to be concerning as the weather department has predicted more rainfall.

"We had already sounded a red alert for August 13 and August 14. Water levels are suddenly rising in the canals and other water bodies. Locals near water bodies must remain alert today and tomorrow," Bikram Singh, the director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Dehradun, said.

"So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged," Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

The National Highway number 5, running through the state, has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, the police said on Saturday. Restoration work is underway.

The highway was opened to light vehicles on Thursday but had to be shut again on Friday due to landslides, the police said.