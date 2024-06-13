Landslides Hit Sikkim After Heavy Rain, 3 Dead, Houses Damaged

Houses were damaged in Dzongu, Upper Gyathang, and Nampathang.

Heavy rain in Sikkim has led to flash floods and landslides, killing three and damaging several houses. The Debris has blocked National Highway-10, which serves as a lifeline between Sikkim and Kalimpong in West Bengal, official sources said.

Several residents are also missing in the Himalayan state with most mobile networks left non-functional due to heavy rain. The state is also bracing for more rainfall over the next four to five days.

Heavy rain hit Sikkim on Monday night, dealing extensive damage to houses in Thek village of Pakyong district. The Pakyong administration said that it triggered erosion along the river banks.

A loaded truck got stuck while crossing Tintek Khola, blocking the Dikchu-Singtam road, sources said, forcing commuters to take an alternate route.

The Melli Stadium and South Sikkim playground were also flooded while houses were damaged in Dzongu, Upper Gyathang, and Nampathang.

Teesta River, which has swelled to a dangerously high level, has dealt damages to NH-10 and the foundation of a bridge in the region. A police outpost had to be evacuated after a landslide nearby.

Three people died in landslides in Majwa village in south Sikkim on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims.

Cops have been deployed in Mangan town for relief work while Sikkim Armed Police and State Disaster Relief Force have been requested for emergency response measures.

In October 2023, flash floods affected large parts of Sikkim. Over 100 people, including several Indian Army personnel, died in the calamity that affected more than 22,000 people, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority.