Landslide Blocks National Highway In Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

A national highway was blocked following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.

Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement.

Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

