Land 'Sinking' In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban, 16 Houses Hit

So far 16 houses have been damaged.

More residential houses and power transmission towers were damaged due to "sinking" of land in the hilly Duksar Dalwa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Monday.

The land sinking in the village started on Friday and so far 16 houses have been damaged, with three of them developing cracks on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The electricity supply to a dozen panchayats in Gool was snapped following damage to the 33-kV power transmission line passing through the village.

Officials say a team of experts from Geological survey of India will be visiting the village tomorrow to ascertain the cause behind sinking.

Officials say the affected families have been relocated to safer locations.

Early this month, 20 residential houses were demanded in Tantri town of Doda district after land subsidence.

Meanwhile, several houses and shops were damaged and Srinagar- Sonmarg road was blocked due to a landslide at Gund area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Locals say a large number of livestock had also come under the landslide yesterday evening.

The affected families blame the construction work for a tunnel in the area which has caused loosening of soil and landslide in the village.