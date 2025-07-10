"Lamborghini With Alto Wheels": Kerala Man Builds Supercar With Spare Parts

Having a Lamborghini in the garage is a dream of all automobile aficionados. But for Bibin, a 26-year-old quality assurance professional from Kerala, that dream didn't come with a million-dollar price tag. It came with sheer passion, scrap, and sweat.



A video of Bibin showing his scrap-made Lamborghini Huracan on YouTube is nothing short of building and living a dream for a car enthusiast. Giving a tour of his custom-built supercar, he revealed that he used discarded metal, fibreglass sheets and parts of old cars.



Bibin mentioned that his Lamborghini Huracan sits on Maruti Suzuki Alto wheels and is powered by the same engine. It also has a Lamborghini-style steering wheel, which he picked from another car. The replica also has butterfly doors, a nose-lift feature powered by a car jack and a wiper motor - all operated by the push of a button.



In the video, Bibin revealed that he has been working on the project for three years. Due to his tight schedule, he could only dedicate time to the car during the night. So far, he has already invested around Rs 1.5 lakh. However, he estimates that 20 to 30 per cent of the work is still pending. The interiors, for instance, remain unfinished, with no cushioning yet installed on the seats.





On YouTube, people praised him for turning scrap into a luxurious sports car.



One person commented, "Absolutely mind-blowing! Turning scrap into stunning Art takes skill, patience, and pure passion. Hats off to you for making the impossible look possible."



Another commented, "This is all about mindset. If you can't buy, you will work."



"He is a competitor of Lamborghini," wrote the next.



Earlier, a video of a 67-year-old Kerala man building an electric vehicle, which could run 60 km once fully charged, went viral. It uses up to 1 unit of electricity, which costs Rs 5. He has named the car "Pulkoodu", and it can easily carry two people. It also has a headlight, fog light indicator and front and back wipers.