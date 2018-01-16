Lalu Yadav's Second Son-In-Law Rahul Summoned By Enforcement Directorate

In what comes as fresh trouble for Lalu Yadav's family, the agency has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Lalu Yadav's son-in-law Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi.
Agency sources said Rahul Yadav, husband of Lalu Prasad's fourth daughter Ragini, has now been issued summons to depose before the investigating officer of the case later this week and explain this transfer of about Rs 1 crore.
The agency has already questioned Shailesh Kumar, Lalu Prasad's other son-in-law and husband of his daughter Misa Bharti, in this case many times in the past.
Comments
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).