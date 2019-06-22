Lalu Yadav Unlikely To Be Shifted To Jail Soon Amid Health Issues

Lalu Yadav was sentenced to jail on charges of corruption and has been undergoing treatment (File)

RJD president Lalu Yadav is unlikely to be shifted to jail any time soon as, according to his doctor, several oh his organs are not functioning as required.

"His kidney is working with 85 per cent and heart 50 per cent capacity and heart rate has been irregular. He is being given as many as 18 medicines in a day. He has such diseases that he can survive on medicines only," Dr DK Jha said when asked whether he is in a condition to be shifted in jail.

Lalu Yadav was sentenced to jail on charges of corruption and has been undergoing treatment at the city-based hospital.

The hospital administration has forbidden him from eating mangoes on ground of increased sugar level in the jailed politician's blood.

Earlier, he was allowed to eat one mango in a day but doctors had to put a complete restriction on the leader from taking the seasonal fruit.

Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav visited him earlier in the day and presented him a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.

Sevaral political leaders have been visiting the ailing RJD president. RJD's Bihar unit president Ram Chandra Purvey and former Ranchi Lok Sabha lawmaker and Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay were among others who met Lalu Yadav.

As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet Lalu Yadav every Saturday with "prior approval".

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Lalu Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He has been receiving treatment at the hospital since August 2018.