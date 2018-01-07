Lalu Yadav May Seek Parole To Attend Sister's Last Rites

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD chief's son, said the family had tried to communicate the news of Gangotri Devi's death to him through the prison authorities in Ranchi.
He, however, expressed apprehension that his father might not be able to get parole in time, due to the legal procedure involved and today being a Sunday.
"As of now, we are making arrangements to take the body to her village home, where the last rites will be performed," Mr Yadav, who had accompanied his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap to his aunt's house, said.
Rabri Devi, a former Bihar chief minister, told reporters at the residence of Gangotri Devi that the latter was about four years elder to the RJD chief and that she had not been keeping well for some time.
Lalu Yadav was yesterday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case, related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.