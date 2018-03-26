Lalu Yadav, In Hospital For Treatment, May Be Shifted To AIIMS Lalu Yadav was admitted in RIMS on March 17 after falling sick at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi.

Share EMAIL PRINT Lalu Yadav is still being treated for earlier health problems, a doctor (File Photo) Ranchi: Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav may be shifted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Delhi for treatment, a doctor said on Monday.



Dr RK Srivastava of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that although Lalu Yadav did not have any more surgical problems, the treatment for his earlier health issues is still underway.



"Lalu Yadav's health is getting better. He does not have any surgical problems now. The treatment for his earlier health problems is still underway. We are thinking of shifting him to AIIMS," Dr Srivastava told news agency ANI.



Lalu Yadav, who was recently

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha visited former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav at the hospital



Lalu Yadav was already serving a 3.5 years prison sentence since December 23 for a prior fodder scam case. He was then, on March 24, sentenced to 14 years in jail for another fodder scam case. The fodder scam



With inputs from ANI



