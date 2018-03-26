Lalu Yadav, In Hospital For Treatment, May Be Shifted To AIIMS

Dr RK Srivastava of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that although Lalu Yadav did not have any more surgical problems, the treatment for his earlier health issues is still underway.
"Lalu Yadav's health is getting better. He does not have any surgical problems now. The treatment for his earlier health problems is still underway. We are thinking of shifting him to AIIMS," Dr Srivastava told news agency ANI.
Lalu Yadav, who was recently convicted to 14 years in prison in the fourth fodder scam case, was admitted in RIMS on March 17 after falling sick at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi. He was placed under observation at the hospital's cardiology ward according to sources.
Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha visited Mr Yadav at RIMS along with Congress MP Subodh Kant Sahay on Saturday. After meeting, Mr Sinha described the RJD supremo as "the most popular, son of soil, mass leader". The former actor said that the support, sympathy and blessings of the people of Bihar give the former chief minister strength, while praising his "high morale, inner strength and cool".
With inputs from ANI