Lalu Yadav, In Hospital For Treatment, May Be Shifted To AIIMS

Lalu Yadav was admitted in RIMS on March 17 after falling sick at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 26, 2018 20:30 IST
Lalu Yadav is still being treated for earlier health problems, a doctor (File Photo)

Ranchi:  Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav may be shifted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Delhi for treatment, a doctor said on Monday.

Dr RK Srivastava of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that although Lalu Yadav did not have any more surgical problems, the treatment for his earlier health issues is still underway.

"Lalu Yadav's health is getting better. He does not have any surgical problems now. The treatment for his earlier health problems is still underway. We are thinking of shifting him to AIIMS," Dr Srivastava told news agency ANI.

Lalu Yadav, who was recently convicted to 14 years in prison in the fourth fodder scam case, was placed under observation at the hospital's cardiology ward according to sources.
 
BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha visited former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav at the hospital

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha visited Mr Yadav at RIMS along with Congress MP Subodh Kant Sahay on Saturday. After meeting, Mr Sinha described the RJD supremo as "the most popular, son of soil, mass leader". The former actor said that the support, sympathy and blessings of the people of Bihar give the former chief minister strength, while praising his "high morale, inner strength and cool".

Lalu Yadav was already serving a 3.5 years prison sentence since December 23 for a prior fodder scam case. He was then, on March 24, sentenced to 14 years in jail for another fodder scam case. The fodder scam came to light in January 1996.

With inputs from ANI

