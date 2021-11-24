Watch: Lalu Yadav Gets Nostalgic, Takes His First Vehicle For A Spin

"Lalu Yadav Zindabad" slogans were also heard as the leader drove

Bihar's former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav today shared a video of him driving a jeep in Patna, that he says is the first vehicle that he bought years ago. The 73-year-old is seen reversing the jeep and then driving out of his Patna residence for a short ride.

"After several years, I drove my first vehicle. In this world, everyone is a driver in one or the other form. May the car of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along," tweeted captioning the video.

As he drives around in his jeep, crosses a roundabout, people can be seen taking pictures of the RJD supremo. "Lalu Yadav Zindabad" slogans were also heard.

आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया।



इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है।



आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे। pic.twitter.com/G6x3JrCNlO — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 24, 2021

On Tuesday, Lalu Yadav appeared before a special CBI court in Patna in connection with yet another case relating to the fodder scam.

The fodder scam pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of nearly Rs 1,000 crore, in the 1980s and 1990s from several treasuries in undivided Bihar. The CBI has lodged separate cases with regard to irregularities in different districts.

Convictions in a number of other cases in 2017-18 caused him to spend a considerable time behind bars in Ranchi, until his release on bail granted by the High Court of Jharkhand earlier this year.

Currently out on bail, the RJD leader has been staying in Delhi with his eldest daughter Misa, where he has been under strict medical supervision.

The septuagenarian suffers from a number of ailments, which include diabetes, cardiac and renal problems.