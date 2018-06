Lalu Yadav has been convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases (File)

The Jharkhand High Court today extended the provisional bail of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases for another six weeks on medical grounds.



The case pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from the Deogarh, Chaibasa and Dumka treasuries.



