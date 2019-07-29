Lalji Tandon Takes Oath As Governor Of Madhya Pradesh

Lalji Tandon, 84,has also served as the governor of Bihar. (File photo)

Senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon took oath as governor of Madhya Pradesh on Monday at a function in Raj Bhawan in Bhopal.

Prior to this appointment, Lalji Tandon, 84, served as the governor of Bihar. Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha administered the oath of office to Lalji Tandon in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, state ministers and bureaucrats,a Raj Bhawan Official said.

Lalji Tandon replaced Anandiben Patel, who was appointed as governor of Uttar Pradesh recently.

