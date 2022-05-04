UP Girl, 13, Allegedly Raped By Cop When She Went To File Rape Case

UP minor rape: The accused police official has been suspended and a criminal filed against him.

A 13-year-old rape survivor was allegedly raped again by the in-charge of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, when she had gone there to register a complaint.

The teen alleged she was raped by four men, following which she went to the police station to file a complaint along with a relative.

The accused official, Station House Officer Tilakdhari Saroj, has been suspended and a criminal case filed against him.

He is on the run and three police teams are looking for him, according to a top police official in Lalitpur. Three other accused have been arrested.

The FIR filed by the girl's father on Tuesday stated that she was lured by four men and taken to Bhopal on April 22, where they raped her for four days. The accused then brought her back to her village and allegedly dropped her at the concerned police station before escaping.

The accused police station in-charge then handed over the girl to her aunt, the FIR stated, adding that she was called to the police station the next day for recording her statement. Next day, the accused official took the girl inside a room in the police station in the presence of her aunt and raped her, it added.

The girl's aunt has also been named as an accused in the FIR.

Lalitpur police said they have charged the official for rape and under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

"The SHO is suspended and he is a named criminal so we have formed teams to arrest him. An NGO brought the girl to my office. She had given them the details. After I was informed of it, I ensured that a case was filed," said Lalitpur police chief Nikhil Pathak in a statement.