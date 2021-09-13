Lalita Saptami 2021: Know The Date, Significance And Find Out Who Lalita Devi Was

Lalita Devi was the closest friend of Radha and Krishna, and one of the most devoted Gopis. (File)

Lalita Saptami is celebrated in honour of Lalita Devi, the closest friend of Radha and Krishna and one of the most devoted Gopis. This Saptami is believed to be her birth anniversary and is observed a day before Radha Ashtami, or 14 days after Janmashtami. According to the panchang, Lalita Saptami falls on the seventh day during Shukla Paksha, or waxing phase of the Moon, in the month of Bhadrapada. This year it is on September 13. The pujas and rituals are followed mainly by the Vaishnava community.

Lalita Devi was the oldest of all the eight Ashta Sakhis — the eight varishtha Gopis.

Lalita Saptami 2021: Vrat

It is believed that Lord Krishna suggested this vrat and many people fast on this day. In some regions, shasti – the sixth day, rather than Saptami — is considered auspicious. It is observed by married couples for healthy children and parents observe it for the health, intelligence, and long life of their kids. Lalita Devi used to rebuke Radha for easily giving in to the pranks of Krishna.

Lalita Saptami: Significance

At Braj in Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna, a temple is dedicated to Lalita Devi. Bathing in the well-known Lalita Kund in Vrindavan is believed to be liberating for the devotees. In the Hindu culture, this vrat is signified as the eliminator of all hurdles in the path of the devotees. Worshipping Lalita Devi along with Krishna and Radha on Lalita Saptami is considered highly auspicious.

Lalita Saptami 2021: Puja Vidhi

After an early morning bath, people should first pray to Lord Ganesh. And then to Lalita Devi, Parvati, Sashti, Kartik, Shiva, and Shaligram. Coconut, rice, turmeric, sandalwood paste, gulal, flowers, and milk are offered to the deities. In some regions, a vessel made of copper is placed in the puja room.