Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2019: 10 Top Quotes From India's Second Prime Minister

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birthday coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's on October 2.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister's birth anniversary is celebrated on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Lal Bahadur Shastri dedicated his entire life towards the welfare of poor. Impressed with Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, he became a loyal follower and joined the Indian independence movement in the 1920s. A strong Congressman, Lal Bahadur Shastri held various portfolios and became India's first Railway Minister in 1951. He was also the Home Minister briefly. He coined the popular slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", when India and Pakistan were at war during 1965 and India was facing food scarcity.

10 Top Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri:

"My patriotism is subservient to my religion. I cling to India like a child to its mother's breast, because I feel that she gives me the spiritual nourishment I need. She has the environment that responds to my highest aspiration." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation." - - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means, for the simple reason that the natural corollary to their use would be to remove all opposition through the suppression or extermination of the antagonist." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"If I were a dictator, religion and state would be separate. I will die for it. But it is my personal affair. The State has nothing to do with it. The State would look after secular welfare, health, communications, foreign relations, currency and so on, but not your or my religion. That is everybody's personal concern." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"We want freedom for our country, but not at the expense or exploitation of others, not us to degrade other countries...I want the freedom of my country so that other countries may learn something from my free country so that the resources of my country might be utilized for the benefit of mankind." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.