Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 5 Inspiring Quotes From India's Second Prime Minister

New Delhi: Lal Bahadur Shastri, one of the greatest Indian leaders, played an important role in the freedom movement. He was the second prime minister of Independent India and a Congress leader. He led the country during Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. During the war, he coined the famous slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' which means 'hail the solder, hail the farmer'. While the war ended on January 10, 1966, he died the next day on January 11, 1966, reportedly due to a heart attack. His sudden death led to conspiracy theories that he was poisoned.