Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 5 Inspiring Quotes From India's Second Prime Minister

New Delhi: Lal Bahadur Shastri, one of the greatest Indian leaders, played an important role in the freedom movement. He was the second prime minister of Independent India and a Congress leader. He led the country during Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. During the war, he coined the famous slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' which means 'hail the solder, hail the farmer'. While the war ended on January 10, 1966, he died the next day on January 11, 1966, reportedly due to a heart attack. His sudden death led to conspiracy theories that he was poisoned.
5 Inspiring Quotes From India's Second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri:
- True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means, for the simple reason that the natural corollary to their use would be to remove all opposition through the suppression or extermination of the antagonist.
- We want freedom for our country, but not at the expense or exploitation of others, not us to degrade other countries...I want the freedom of my country so that other countries may learn something from my free country so that the resources of my country might be utilized for the benefit of mankind.
- My patriotism is subservient to my religion. I cling to India like a child to its mother's breast, because I feel that she gives me the spiritual nourishment I need. She has the environment that responds to my highest aspiration.
- If I were a dictator, religion and state would be separate. I will die for it. But it is my personal affair. The State has nothing to do with it. The State would look after secular welfare, health, communications, foreign relations, currency and so on, but not your or my religion. That is everybody's personal concern.
- India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.