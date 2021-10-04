Congress's Navjot Sidhu Detained In Chandigarh For Protesting Against UP Violence

Navjot Sidhu led a protest outside the residence of the Punjab Governor.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu was the latest opposition to be detained after he led a protest in Chandigarh against the death of eight persons, including four farmers, in Sunday's violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Mr Sidhu led a protest by Congress workers outside the residence of the Punjab Governor in Chandigarh, raising slogans against the centre over the new farm laws. He also demanded the arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra's son for for allegedly running a car over protesting farmers.

Chandigarh Police detained Mr Sidhu and the Congress workers.