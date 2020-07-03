Ladakh Live Updates: PM Modi Visits Forward Post Days After Clash With China

PM Modi picked a place where a large number of soldiers could assemble safely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh this morning and interacted with troops days after the June 15 border clash with China in which 20 soldiers were killed in the line of duty. The Prime Minister's visit served as a morale booster for the forces and a powerful message to China, which has shown unrelenting aggression at the border with incursions spotted in satellite images.

Here are the updates on PM Modi's Visit to Ladakh:

Jul 03, 2020 13:01 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi among soldiers after addressing them in Nimmoo, Ladakh.

Jul 03, 2020 12:57 (IST) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted saying, "A true leader always leads from the front." He said PM Modi's presence in Ladakh is a stern message to those countries who hatch evil designs on India's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The entire Nation stands with our great Armed Forces.



Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted saying, "A true leader always leads from the front."

Jul 03, 2020 12:54 (IST) According to the Prime Minister's office, he was at a forward location in Nimu. He reached there early in the morning by chopper from Leh and will return later today.

Jul 03, 2020 12:52 (IST) In photos, PM Modi sat in a camouflage tent as he spoke to the troops seated at a distance from each other against the backdrop of the Himalayas.

In photos, PM Modi sat in a camouflage tent as he spoke to the troops seated at a distance from each other against the backdrop of the Himalayas.