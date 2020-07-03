Ladakh Live Updates: PM Modi Visits Forward Post Days After Clash With China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh this morning and interacted with troops days after the June 15 border clash with China in which 20 soldiers were killed in the line of duty. The Prime Minister's visit served as a morale booster for the forces and a powerful message to China, which has shown unrelenting aggression at the border with incursions spotted in satellite images.
Here are the updates on PM Modi's Visit to Ladakh:
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi among soldiers after addressing them in Nimmoo, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/0rC7QraWTU- ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020
A true leader always leads from the front. PM @narendramodi's presence in Ladakh is a stern message to those countries who hatch evil designs on India's territorial integrity & sovereignty.- Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 3, 2020
The entire Nation stands with our great Armed Forces. #ModiinLehpic.twitter.com/0q1hAO04KU