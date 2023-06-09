3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh

Ladakh Earthquake: So far, there is no report of any damage.

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The earthquake was felt at 10:23 am.

So far, there is no report of any damage. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

