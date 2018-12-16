'Lack Of Jobs A Serious Problem': Top 10 Quotes Of Raghuram Rajan

"I was asked about demonetisation, I said it is a bad idea," Raghuram Rajan said

New Delhi: Raghuram Rajan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, says the lack of jobs in India is a very serious issue. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, Mr Rajan cites the example of how 2.5 crore people in the country applied for 90,000 Railway jobs. Calling demonetisation a bad idea, Mr Rajan said India suffered because of it as well as Goods and Services Tax or GST.