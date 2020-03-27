Labourers Continue To Return Home, Private Buses Run In UP Amid Lockdown

The labourers claimed that the private buses were heavily overcharging for the passengers.

A large number of labourers were seen returning to their native villages amid lockdown on Friday despite government's efforts to stop the migration and provisions of financial help.

Hundreds of labourers, mostly the ones who lost their jobs due to the imposed lockdown, were seen taking up government and private buses at National Highway 9 near Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Friday.

The labourers claimed that the private buses - banned from plying during the lockdown - were heavily overcharging for the passengers.

One of the passengers, who was travelling from Ghaziabad to Hardoi, said the bus operator charged him Rs 1,000 for the journey.

The government buses, on the other hand, which have been allowed to ply in the wake of the situation, were seen to be very less than the required number.

Meanwhile, some of the local labours were seen arranging refreshments for people returning home.

One Jamuna Prasad, who is a labour himself, was seen distributing biscuit packets and other refreshments to the labours.

People, struggling to find a way to return home, alleged that no government help had reached them so far.

The 21-day lockdown has prompted a mass exodus of migrant agriculture labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector employees from their workplaces to hometowns.

Taking note of the situation, the home ministry has also issued an advisory asking the state government to prevent migration of workers.

"The home ministry has issued an advisory to States/UTs to prevent mass exodus of migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector workers, so as to prevent the spread of COVID19," an official spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The ministry has also advised states to make vulnerable groups aware of measures taken by the government, including provision of free food grains and other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system.