Kutch Copper Secures London Metal Exchange Registration For 'Adani Copper' Grade A Cathodes

Adani Enterprises Ltd's copper unit, Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), has secured London Metal Exchange (LME) registration for its 'Adani Copper' Grade A cathodes, allowing the brand to be delivered against LME copper futures contracts from July 10.

The approval makes Adani Copper an LME Good Delivery brand, placing it among producers whose cathodes meet the exchange's quality and responsible sourcing standards. Warrants for eligible Adani Copper cathodes can be issued from July 10.

"Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has earned LME certification for 'Adani Copper'. Approval by the world centre for the trading of industrial metals validates KCL's manufacturing excellence and responsible sourcing practices against strict global benchmarks, enabling Adani Copper cathodes to be delivered with warrants eligible for issuance against LME Copper futures contracts from July 10, 2026," the firm said in a statement.

The certification is a key milestone for Kutch Copper, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, as it seeks to establish itself in the global refined copper market. The company operates a 500,000-tonnes-per-year copper smelter at Mundra, which it says is one of the world's largest single-location custom copper smelting facilities.

"Copper is the backbone of the global energy transition. Achieving LME brand status places Adani among the world's leading copper producers and strengthens India's role in building a resilient, responsible supply chain for this vital metal. Kutch Copper's world-class infrastructure and ESG standards make this recognition both timely and well deserved.

"It will enhance the global acceptance of Adani Copper. Apart from reinforcing India's growing stature in the international metals industry, the registration is a landmark step towards self-reliance in refined copper," said Vinay Prakash, CEO - Natural Resources, Adani Enterprises, and Managing Director of Kutch Copper Ltd.

LME registration requires producers to meet specifications covering chemical composition, shape and weight, along with responsible sourcing requirements. The listing also allows eligible cathodes to be stored in LME-approved warehouses and used against exchange warrants, enhancing their tradability and financing flexibility.

The company said the certification would support India's efforts to reduce reliance on imported refined copper while strengthening its position in the global copper supply chain.

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