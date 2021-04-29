Kunwar Bechain, Eminent Poet Dies Of COVID-19

Well-known Hindi poet Kunwar Bechain dies of COVID-19

Kunwar Bechain, iconic Hindi poet died at a hospital in Noida on Thursday after battling COVID-19, officials said. He was 78. Kunwar Bechain and his wife Santosh, both lived in Ghaziabad. They had tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. They were treated briefly in Delhi and recently shifted to the Kailash Hospital in Noida.

"He was brought to Kailash Hospital after the intervention of poet Kumar Vishwas and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma. He passed away at about 12 pm today battling COVID-19," hospital spokesperson, VB Joshi said. His wife is still undergoing treatment at a different hospital, Mr Joshi added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed condolences over the poet's death. Kunwar Bechain was popular for his range of works that include songs, dohas and ghazals.

Kunwar Bechain was born at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 1942. He was active as a poet since the 1960s. He had participated in countless symposiums in India and abroad besides publishing dozens of poetry books.