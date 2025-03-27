Kunal Kamra's Fans Donate Lakhs On YouTube After Jibe At Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's supporters, both in India and abroad, have rallied behind him with a surge of financial contributions. Amid the controversy surrounding his alleged roast of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, viewers have donated amounts ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 10,000 in India, along with contributions in various foreign currencies. This overwhelming support has resulted in a total exceeding several lakhs.

Many fans are urging Kamra to start a fundraiser, vowing to cover any legal expenses he may face due to his fearless comedy.

A user wrote, "Someone donated 400$ = 37000 INR !!#kunalkamra's new show really touched many souls. Never saw these many people donating on YT videos even though Kunal never asked for donations."

Never saw these many people donating on YT video even though Kunal never asked for donations

Indian fans are also actively using YouTube's Super Thanks feature, which allows donations between Rs 40 and Rs 10,000 to content creators. With 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, Kamra's reach and influence continue to grow.

In a show recorded at Mumbai's Habitat studio, Kamra took aim at Mr. Shinde with a parody of Bholi Si Surat, a hit song from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. He used the term "gaddar" (traitor) to mock the Shiv Sena leader, referencing Shinde's 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which led to the downfall of Thackeray's government and a split in the party.

Angered by the remarks, Shiv Sena workers vandalized the Habitat studio, a popular venue for stand-up comedy performances. While Mr. Shinde distanced himself from the attack, he defended his party workers' sentiments, stating, "Every action has a reaction." He also questioned who had given Kamra a "supari" (contract) to target him.

In addition to the vandalism, the studio also faced a demolition drive, with civic officials citing building code violations. Following these events, the venue announced its temporary closure, clarifying that it was not responsible for the content performed by comedians. "We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but recent events have made us rethink how we keep getting blamed and targeted, almost as if we are a proxy for the performer," the studio said in a statement.