Meet 'Machaan Waale Baba'. He Claims To Make Minimum Contact With Ground

Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagiji Maharaj says he interacts and greets everyone only from his machaan

As Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh witnesses one of the largest human gatherings on the auspicious occasion of the 2019 Kumbh Mela, several sights across the Kumbh grab visitors' eyeballs.

One such person who has attracted the attention of the Kumbh Mela pilgrims is Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagiji Maharaj, also known as 'Machaan wale baba'.

'Machaan wale baba' is practising sadhna (meditation) since 1975 which has made him come in minimum contact with the ground. Speaking to ANI, the saint said he interacts and greets everyone only from his machaan (hut on an elevated platform).

His pandal (big tent) in Kumbh provides a 24-hour service to nearly 5,000 visitors daily, free of cost and open for all. Another initiative he started is a free medical dispensary which caters to the health of the pilgrims.

Apart from such personalities, the Kumbh Mela is one of the only opportunities to see reclusive Naga Sadhus, who take a vow of celibacy and renounce worldly possessions.

The Kumbh Mela is a display not only for Indians but also foreign tourists who come from across the world to witness the much-awaited event.

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela, which began on Tuesday, will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival, who come with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and rid them of their sins.