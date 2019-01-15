Kumbh Begins, 100 Million Devotees Expected Over 48 Days: 10-Point Guide

Kumbh Mela began today with Shahi Snan at daybreak on Makar Sankranti

Pyaragraj: For lakhs of devotees, the moment arrived just at daybreak, when they took a 'holy dip' amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' at the Sangam, marking the beginning of the 50-day Kumbh Mela today. Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, is considered to be one of the most sacred places in the country. Kumbh Nagari, spread across 32,000 hectare, saw a huge rush of pilgrims from distant lands as early as 4 in the morning.