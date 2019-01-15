Kumbh Mela 2019 Live Updates: Devotees Take Holy Dip In Sangam In UP

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip here at the Sangam

Amid tight security, the 55-day long Kumbh Mela commenced with the Shahi Snan of Akharas at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh today. ''Chalo Kumbh Chale'' is the slogan and also the mantra for peace maybe for thousands of visitors who arrived in the city on Monday for the Kumbh mela, the largest congregation in the world, and walked for miles as they made their way to the Sangam for a ritual dip in the waters.

The streets of Prayagraj have become a canvas for artists as many murals with various themes are being painted. An area of 20 lakh sq.ft area, has been designated for the street art projects under an initiative by Kumbh Mela Authority called ''Paint my city.''

The Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Kumbh Mela 2019: