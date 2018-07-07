Teenage Girl, 2 Others Killed In Kashmir As Forces Fire At Stone Throwers

Security forces fired at stone-throwing protesters (File image)

Highlights Army patrol was attacked by stone throwers in Kulgam, reports said Mobile internet service were suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag About 10 protesters have been injured in the clashes

Three people including a 16-year-old girl were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday as security forces fired at stone-throwing protesters.

Reports said the security forces opened fire after an army patrol came under attack in the Redwani area of Kulgam in south Kashmir. A search operation was underway for terrorists in the area, some reports said.

Those killed were identified as Shakir Ahmad, 22, Irshad Majid, 20 and 16-year-old Andleeb - all residents of Hawoora in Kulgam.

About 10 protesters have been injured in these clashes out of which two received bullet injuries, news agency IANS reported. They were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed.

The area remains tense and more protests continue in the area.

Mobile internet service were suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts to curb rumours and more protests.

The deaths clashes come amid a strike called by separatists in Kashmir for the arrest of Asiya Andrabi, chief of the Kashmiri women’s separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) and two of her associates by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).