Kulbhushan Jadhav Meets Family Highlights: 'This Is Not The Last Meeting', Says Pakistan

Islamabad/ New Delhi: Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan, met his wife and mother today, more than a year after he was arrested by the Pakistani army and accused of spying. India has rejected Pakistan's claim that since the Indian Deputy High Commissioner is accompanying the family, it constitutes "consular access". Kulbhushan Jadhav's family landed in Islamabad via Dubai around noon. Mr Jadhav's mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav was accompanied in the meeting by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh. This was Mr Jadhav's first meeting with his family after his arrest by the Pakistani army in March last year. Islamabad sat on the family's request for months. The meeting lasted for 40 minutes.
Here are the LIVE updates of the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family:
Friends, Neighbours Relieved To See Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Looking Fine'
Friends, neighbours and well-wishers of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, said they were relieved to see him "looking fit and fine" during his interaction with his family in Islamabad on Monday, news agency IANS reported.
Friends and neighbours of Mr Jadhav's home in Andheri east, also said that their 21-month-long campaign to secure his release and return home would continue with renewed vigour.
"We are happy to learn he is mentally sound and in good physical health. Jadhav's wife and mother greeted the people of Pakistan with a 'namaste', this was very good courtesy displayed by them," a friend Tulsidas Pawar told mediapersons.
"We have decided to continue the campaign for his release, and until he is brought back to India it will continue. We are fully with the Jadhav family in their hour of crisis," said a neighbour Sachin Kale.
According to news agency PTI, Pakistan's foreign office said that it wanted that Jadhav's family should be allowed to meet the Pakistani and Indian media but India requested that media should not be allowed to speak to family.
Glass Barrier Between Kulbhushan Jadhav, Family Members Due To Security Reasons: Pakistan
When Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson was asked about the glass barrier between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family members, he said that "it was for security reasons, we had already told them that you will be able to meet him but a security barrier would be there".
Bike rally In Mumbai In Support Of Kulbhushan Jadhav
On Sunday, friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav had organised a bike rally and human chain in Mumbai. the rally started from Arthur Road and culminated at Currey Road in Central Mumbai and drew a very good response. "The bike rally and a human chain we formed are in support of our friend Kulbhushan Jadhav," Subrato Mukherji said, one of the hundreds who participated in the rally. "As there is no evidence against Kulbhushan, the Pakistan government should release him immediately," said Tulshidas Pawar, a friend of Mr Jadhav and another rally participant.
India accuses Pakistan of sentencing former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death through a "kangaroo court" and denying him his rights. The world court had halted his execution in May this year on India's appeal.
To support their claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav was "not tortured" while in Pakistan's custody, the country's foreign office released a medical statement.
Pakistan Tweets Jadhav Family Meeting, Plays 2nd Video In New Propaganda
A brief meeting today between Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death in Pakistan, and his family, was revealed as choreographed propaganda by Islamabad which tweeted photos of the family reunion, played a video of Mr Jadhav "thanking" Pakistani officials and repeated old allegations that India has strongly rubbished.
In a video that was played multiple times at a press conference after the meeting, the Indian apparently says: "I requested a meeting with my wife... and I have been informed that my mother and wife are coming over to meet me and I am really thankful to the government of Pakistan for this grand gesture."
Will Decide On Consular Access At Appropriate Time: Pakistan
Pakistan said it would decide on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at an appropriate time. It added that the meeting between Mr Jadhav and his family was not the last, news agency IANS reported. "This is not the last meeting. Let me say it categorically," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said.
News agency PTI reported that Mr Jadhav's family arrived at Pakistan's foreign office after a stop at the Indian High Commission where they stayed for half an hour. Mr Jadhav was at the office before his family arrived. It was not known where he had been kept before being transported to the foreign ministry.
Pakistan's foreign office claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family "were satisfied with the meeting" and they thanked the Pakistani government.
Just ahead of the press conference the Pakistani government aired what it claimed was a video of Kulbhushan Jadhav thanking it for its "kind gesture".
Pakistan's foreign office briefs media, calls Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist. Says in his mercy petition he admitted to carrying out activities against Pakistan. The spokesperson of Pakistan's foreign office says Mr Jadhav is the face of "Indian terrorism".
"Deeply Unsatisfactory": Shashi Tharoor On Kulbhushan Jadhav's Meet With Family
Reacting to the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said it is a step forward. He said the way it unfolded was deeply unsatisfactory. "They could not touch him, hold him. That was emotional and painful for them," he added.
"It was an unhumanitarian spirit in the way it conducted. At least we know he's alive. Let's accept that something is better than nothing," Mr Tharoor said.
Ahead of the meet, India had sought a "sovereign guarantee" from Pakistan to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family. India's deputy high commissioner JP Singh accompanied the family of Mr Jadhav to Pakistan's foreign office in Islamabad, where the meeting was held.
No Physical Contact Allowed Between Kulbhushan Jadhav, His Family Members
Going by the tweeted photos, Kulbhushan Jadhav could speak to his family only through intercom, with five officials present, and no physical contact allowed. Pakistan's foreign office portrayed the brief meeting - coming after months of waiting on the family's visa application - as a grand gesture on the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Kulbhushan Jadhav' mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav is now coming out of the Pakistan's foreign office in Islamabad after the meet. A press briefing by Pakistan's foreign office is expected shortly. Reports said that the meet lasted more than 30 minutes.
Kulbhushan Jadhav's Meet With Family Ends
Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother has now ended. The meet which took place at Pakistan's foreign office lasted more than 30 minutes. The meeting took place across a glass screen.
Photos of the meet between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family members tweeted by Pakistan's foreign office. The meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family started at 1.48 pm (local time). It was across a glass wall and Mr Jadhav spoke with his family members on a speaker phone, reports said.
The meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family started at 1.48 pm (local time) in the presence of Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, Geo News reported.
Pakistan Clarifies, After India Rubbishes Minister's Claim On "Consular Access"
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Office clarified that no "consular access" was being given to India, after New Delhi rubbished a claim made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to a local news channel in his country that India has been granted "consular access" to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Speaking to Pakistan's Geo News, Mr Asif had said that "Pakistan has granted India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by allowing the presence of an Indian diplomat during Mr Jadhav's meeting with his family."
Meeting Across Glass Wall
Several images showed that the meet between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife is happening across a glass wall. Reports said that Mr Jadhav talked to his family members through a speaker phone.
A photo broadcast by Pakistan's PTV of the meet between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife. Mr Jadhav is seen seating inside a glass enclosure. Several cameras can also be seen at the meeting. NDTV could not verify the authenticity of the image.
Kulbhushan Jadhav meets wife and mother. The meeting is taking place in Pakistan's foreign office where Mr Jadhav is seating in a glass enclosure. Several TV cameras are also present during the meeting.
Indian Envoy Accompanies Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav were accompanied in the meeting by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh for moral support, said officials.
Tight Security In Islamabad
Ahead of the meeting, the whole area was fortified. Reports said Pakistan Rangers, anti-terrorism squads and sharp shooters were posted on roof tops.
Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family Reached Islamabad Via Dubai
Kulbhushan Jadhav's family landed in Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport via Dubai around noon and as they drove to meet him, traffic was blocked on the road.
