Kulbhushan Jadhav Meets Family Highlights: "This Is Not The Last Meeting", Says Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav meets family in Pakistan: This was Mr Jadhav's first meeting with his family after his arrest by the Pakistani army in March last year. Islamabad sat on the family's request for months. They will leave right after the meeting that could last up to an hour.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 26, 2017 00:43 IST
Kulbhushan Jadhav Meets Family Highlights: 'This Is Not The Last Meeting', Says Pakistan

Live Updates: Kulbhushan Jadhav's family landed in Islamabad via Dubai around noon

Islamabad/ New Delhi:  Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan, met his wife and mother today, more than a year after he was arrested by the Pakistani army and accused of spying. India has rejected Pakistan's claim that since the Indian Deputy High Commissioner is accompanying the family, it constitutes "consular access". Kulbhushan Jadhav's family landed in Islamabad via Dubai around noon. Mr Jadhav's mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav was accompanied in the meeting by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh. This was Mr Jadhav's first meeting with his family after his arrest by the Pakistani army in March last year. Islamabad sat on the family's request for months. The meeting lasted for 40 minutes.

Here are the LIVE updates of the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family:




Dec 25, 2017
19:54 (IST)
Friends, Neighbours Relieved To See Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Looking Fine'

Friends, neighbours and well-wishers of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, said they were relieved to see him "looking fit and fine" during his interaction with his family in Islamabad on Monday, news agency IANS reported.

Friends and neighbours of Mr Jadhav's home in Andheri east, also said that their 21-month-long campaign to secure his release and return home would continue with renewed vigour.

"We are happy to learn he is mentally sound and in good physical health. Jadhav's wife and mother greeted the people of Pakistan with a 'namaste', this was very good courtesy displayed by them," a friend Tulsidas Pawar told mediapersons.

"We have decided to continue the campaign for his release, and until he is brought back to India it will continue. We are fully with the Jadhav family in their hour of crisis," said a neighbour Sachin Kale.

Dec 25, 2017
18:54 (IST)
According to news agency PTI, Pakistan's foreign office said that it wanted that Jadhav's family should be allowed to meet the Pakistani and Indian media but India requested that media should not be allowed to speak to family.
Dec 25, 2017
18:17 (IST)
Glass Barrier Between Kulbhushan Jadhav, Family Members Due To Security Reasons: Pakistan

When Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson was asked about the glass barrier between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family members, he said that "it was for security reasons, we had already told them that you will be able to meet him but a security barrier would be there".
Dec 25, 2017
18:10 (IST)
Bike rally In Mumbai In Support Of Kulbhushan Jadhav

On Sunday, friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav had organised a bike rally and human chain in Mumbai. the rally started from Arthur Road and culminated at Currey Road in Central Mumbai and drew a very good response. "The bike rally and a human chain we formed are in support of our friend Kulbhushan Jadhav," Subrato Mukherji said, one of the hundreds who participated in the rally. "As there is no evidence against Kulbhushan, the Pakistan government should release him immediately," said Tulshidas Pawar, a friend of Mr Jadhav and another rally participant.
Dec 25, 2017
18:05 (IST)
India accuses Pakistan of sentencing former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death through a "kangaroo court" and denying him his rights. The world court had halted his execution in May this year on India's appeal.
Dec 25, 2017
17:53 (IST)
To support their claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav was "not tortured" while in Pakistan's custody, the country's foreign office released a medical statement.



Dec 25, 2017
17:50 (IST)
Pakistan Tweets Jadhav Family Meeting, Plays 2nd Video In New Propaganda
A brief meeting today between Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death in Pakistan, and his family, was revealed as choreographed propaganda by Islamabad which tweeted photos of the family reunion, played a video of Mr Jadhav "thanking" Pakistani officials and repeated old allegations that India has strongly rubbished.

In a video that was played multiple times at a press conference after the meeting, the Indian apparently says: "I requested a meeting with my wife... and I have been informed that my mother and wife are coming over to meet me and I am really thankful to the government of Pakistan for this grand gesture."
Dec 25, 2017
17:41 (IST)
Will Decide On Consular Access At Appropriate Time: Pakistan

Pakistan said it would decide on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at an appropriate time. It added that the meeting between Mr Jadhav and his family was not the last, news agency IANS reported. "This is not the last meeting. Let me say it categorically," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said.
Dec 25, 2017
17:01 (IST)
News agency PTI reported that Mr Jadhav's family arrived at Pakistan's foreign office after a stop at the Indian High Commission where they stayed for half an hour. Mr Jadhav was at the office before his family arrived. It was not known where he had been kept before being transported to the foreign ministry.
Dec 25, 2017
16:49 (IST)
Pakistan's foreign office claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family "were satisfied with the meeting" and they thanked the Pakistani government.

Dec 25, 2017
16:46 (IST)
Just ahead of the press conference the Pakistani government aired what it claimed was a video of Kulbhushan Jadhav thanking it for its "kind gesture".
Dec 25, 2017
16:38 (IST)
Pakistan's foreign office briefs media, calls Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist. Says in his mercy petition he admitted to carrying out activities against Pakistan. The spokesperson of Pakistan's foreign office says Mr Jadhav is the face of "Indian terrorism".
Dec 25, 2017
16:32 (IST)
"Deeply Unsatisfactory": Shashi Tharoor On Kulbhushan Jadhav's Meet With Family

Reacting to the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said it is a step forward. He said the way it unfolded was deeply unsatisfactory. "They could not touch him, hold him. That was emotional and painful for them," he added.

"It was an unhumanitarian spirit in the way it conducted. At least we know he's alive. Let's accept that something is better than nothing," Mr Tharoor said.


Dec 25, 2017
16:24 (IST)
Ahead of the meet, India had sought a "sovereign guarantee" from Pakistan to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family. India's deputy high commissioner  JP Singh accompanied the family of Mr Jadhav to Pakistan's foreign office in Islamabad, where the meeting was held.
Dec 25, 2017
16:19 (IST)
No Physical Contact Allowed Between Kulbhushan Jadhav, His Family Members

Going by the tweeted photos, Kulbhushan Jadhav could speak to his family only through intercom, with five officials present, and no physical contact allowed. Pakistan's foreign office portrayed the brief meeting - coming after months of waiting on the family's visa application - as a grand gesture on the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Dec 25, 2017
15:53 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav' mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav is now coming out of the Pakistan's foreign office in Islamabad after the meet. A press briefing by Pakistan's foreign office is expected shortly. Reports said that the meet lasted more than 30 minutes.
Dec 25, 2017
15:40 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav's Meet With Family Ends

Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother has now ended. The meet which took place at Pakistan's foreign office lasted more than 30 minutes. The meeting took place across a glass screen.

Dec 25, 2017
15:34 (IST)
Photos of the meet between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family members tweeted by Pakistan's foreign office. The meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family started at 1.48 pm (local time). It was across a glass wall and Mr Jadhav spoke with his family members on a speaker phone, reports said.

Dec 25, 2017
15:28 (IST)
The meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family started at 1.48 pm (local time) in the presence of Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, Geo News reported.
Dec 25, 2017
15:22 (IST)
Pakistan Clarifies, After India Rubbishes Minister's Claim On "Consular Access"

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Office clarified that no "consular access" was being given to India, after New Delhi rubbished a claim made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to a local news channel in his country that India has been granted "consular access" to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Speaking to Pakistan's Geo News, Mr Asif had said that "Pakistan has granted India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by allowing the presence of an Indian diplomat during Mr Jadhav's meeting with his family."
Dec 25, 2017
15:19 (IST)
Meeting Across Glass Wall

Several images showed that the meet between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife is happening across a glass wall. Reports said that Mr Jadhav talked to his family members through a speaker phone.
Dec 25, 2017
15:15 (IST)
 
A photo broadcast by Pakistan's PTV of the meet between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife. Mr Jadhav is seen seating inside a glass enclosure. Several cameras can also be seen at the meeting. NDTV could not verify the authenticity of the image. 
Dec 25, 2017
15:10 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav meets wife and mother. The meeting is taking place in Pakistan's foreign office where Mr Jadhav is seating in a glass enclosure. Several TV cameras are also present during the meeting.
Dec 25, 2017
15:04 (IST)
Indian Envoy Accompanies Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav were accompanied in the meeting by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh for moral support, said officials.
Dec 25, 2017
15:01 (IST)
Tight Security In Islamabad

Ahead of the meeting, the whole area was fortified. Reports said Pakistan Rangers, anti-terrorism squads and sharp shooters were posted on roof tops.
Dec 25, 2017
14:59 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family Reached Islamabad Via Dubai

Kulbhushan Jadhav's family landed in Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport via Dubai around noon and as they drove to meet him, traffic was blocked on the road.
Dec 25, 2017
14:57 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav Meets His Family

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan, met his wife and mother for around 30 minutes, more than a year after he was arrested by the Pakistani army and accused of spying.
