Kulbhushan Jadhav Meets Family Highlights: 'This Is Not The Last Meeting', Says Pakistan

Friends, Neighbours Relieved To See Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Looking Fine'





Friends, neighbours and well-wishers of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, said they were relieved to see him "looking fit and fine" during his interaction with his family in Islamabad on Monday, news agency IANS reported.





Friends and neighbours of Mr Jadhav's home in Andheri east, also said that their 21-month-long campaign to secure his release and return home would continue with renewed vigour.





"We are happy to learn he is mentally sound and in good physical health. Jadhav's wife and mother greeted the people of Pakistan with a 'namaste', this was very good courtesy displayed by them," a friend Tulsidas Pawar told mediapersons.





"We have decided to continue the campaign for his release, and until he is brought back to India it will continue. We are fully with the Jadhav family in their hour of crisis," said a neighbour Sachin Kale.



