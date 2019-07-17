Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ Verdict LIVE Updates: World Court Rules In Favour Of India

The International Court of Justice further said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 17, 2019 18:55 IST
India had sought to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and allow him consular access.

New Delhi: 

The International Court of Justice today ruled in favour to India in the case of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani Military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism". In its ruling, the Hague-based court affirmed Mr Jadhav's right to consular access and called on Pakistan to review and reconsider his conviction and sentence.

The court further said that Mr Jadhav's execution should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence. The court also recognised Pakistan's breach of the Vienna Convention.

In its appeal, the India had sought to annul the sentence. 

The session today was held under the presidency of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan the March 2016 and accused of "espionage". A year later, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. A month later, India took Pakistan to the world court and Mr Jadhav's execution was stayed in May 2017. India asserts that Mr Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. India also accused Pakistan of denying him consular access in violation of the Vienna Convention.

In December 2017, Mr Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother was allowed by Pakistani authorities. India accused Pakistan of harassing them on their visit to Islamabad. In February, the ICJ held a four-day public hearing in the case.

Here are LIVE updates on the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict:


Jul 17, 2019
18:55 (IST)
Indian legal team at the International Court of Justice in The Hague
Jul 17, 2019
18:53 (IST)
World Court Rejects Pakistan's Objections To Admissibility Of India's Application

"India was under no obligation to consider other dispute settle mechanism prior to instituting proceedings," the court says. "Pakistan's objection based on alleged non-compliance can not be upheld".
Jul 17, 2019
18:49 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav Death Sentence Suspended, Says World Court: Report
The death sentence of retired navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused by Pakistan of spying, will remain on hold until Islamabad "effectively reviews and reconsiders" his conviction, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled today
Jul 17, 2019
18:46 (IST)

World Court Ruling 

  • "The court finds that it has jurisdiction to entertain India's claims"
  • "India was under no obligation to consider other dispute settle mechanism prior to instituting proceedings. Thus Pak's objection based on alleged non-compliance cannot be upheld"

Jul 17, 2019
18:41 (IST)

The session today is being held under the presidency of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.

Jul 17, 2019
18:33 (IST)
International Court of Justice rules in favour to India

  • Court affirmed Mr Jadhav's right to consular access 
  • Called on Pakistan to review and reconsider his conviction and sentence
  • Court also said that Mr Jadhav's execution should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the  conviction/sentence
Jul 17, 2019
18:32 (IST)
Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav gathered today wearing T-shirts with his photo printed in the neighborhood where he grew up, in Mumbai
Jul 17, 2019
18:14 (IST)
On March 3, 2016, Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan agencies on charges of spying
