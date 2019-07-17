Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ Verdict LIVE Updates: World Court Rules In Favour Of India

India had sought to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and allow him consular access.

The International Court of Justice today ruled in favour to India in the case of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani Military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism". In its ruling, the Hague-based court affirmed Mr Jadhav's right to consular access and called on Pakistan to review and reconsider his conviction and sentence.

The court further said that Mr Jadhav's execution should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence. The court also recognised Pakistan's breach of the Vienna Convention.

In its appeal, the India had sought to annul the sentence.

The session today was held under the presidency of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan the March 2016 and accused of "espionage". A year later, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. A month later, India took Pakistan to the world court and Mr Jadhav's execution was stayed in May 2017. India asserts that Mr Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. India also accused Pakistan of denying him consular access in violation of the Vienna Convention.

In December 2017, Mr Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother was allowed by Pakistani authorities. India accused Pakistan of harassing them on their visit to Islamabad. In February, the ICJ held a four-day public hearing in the case.

