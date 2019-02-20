India To Respond To Pak On Day 3 Of Kulbhushan Jadhav Hearing At UN Court: Updates

Senior advocate senior Harish Salve is representing India before the International Court of Justice

India is presenting its case at the International Court of Justice, seeking cancellation of the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav - an Indian national, accused of spying by Pakistan. On Day 3 of the case hearing, India will reply to Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017. India had approached the Hague-based International Court of Justice for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in the case. The International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Senior advocate senior Harish Salve, who is representing India before the International Court of Justice had said Pakistan is embarrassed to disclose its judgment in case.

On Day 1 of the hearing, India's advocate Harish Salve raised questions over how a military court could hold a trial for a civilian without giving him a due and transparent right to defend. India has maintained that Mr Jadhav, a former Naval officer-turned-businessman, was innocent and he had been kidnapped by Pakistani intelligence agencies from Iran.

