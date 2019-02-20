India To Respond To Pak On Day 3 Of Kulbhushan Jadhav Hearing At UN Court: Updates

India is presenting its case at the International Court of Justice, seeking cancellation of the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav - an Indian national, accused of spying by Pakistan. On Day 3 of the case hearing, India will reply to Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017. India had approached the Hague-based International Court of Justice for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in the case. The International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.
Senior advocate senior Harish Salve, who is representing India before the International Court of Justice had said Pakistan is embarrassed to disclose its judgment in case.
On Day 1 of the hearing, India's advocate Harish Salve raised questions over how a military court could hold a trial for a civilian without giving him a due and transparent right to defend. India has maintained that Mr Jadhav, a former Naval officer-turned-businessman, was innocent and he had been kidnapped by Pakistani intelligence agencies from Iran.
Here are the Live Updates of the hearing from the Internatonal Court of Justice:
Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said his country's ad-hoc judge to the ICJ, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during the first day of hearings of the case and requested that his replacement be sworn-in before he could make his argument.
- This Court doesn't need experts to help it decide whether Military Courts in Pakistan are due process compliant
- Pakistan has mischaracterised India's reading of the report on Military Courts as an attempt to mislead the Court
- Three attempts made by Pakistan to derail proceedings in this Court have failed
- On Pakistan's allegation that India was blocking cross-examination of Deputy High Commission JP Singh - Salve says Court had held that the issue was not relevant
- Pakistan attempted to produce video of Mr Jadhav's purported confession on February 18, before the oral hearings. The Court had declined to take the video on record. Pakistan attempted to bring evidence which was declined through oral submissions
- Indian nationals are not the kind whose nationality needs to be denied
- Pakistan had relied on Avena case, which goes against them. According to the case, once there is a probability that a detainee is a foreign national, consular access must be granted
- India denies existence of legal relations treaty with Pakistan, because of the latter's reticence. This was a point I made in the first round that has not been countered by Pakistan
- If Jadhav had been involved in subversive activities, irrespective of whether or not he had an Indian passport, he would have been tried for espionage
- India has repeatedly asked for a copy of the judgment convicting Jadhav, and the charges against. There would be no threat to security of Pakistan if they share these documents
- They claim to have clinching evidence on the basis of articles in the Indian press. Salve refers to a Quint article by Praveen Swamy. The story contradicts facts in Pakistan's FIR
- Pakistan relied on reports by the Indian press. These articles contradict the facts in Pakistan's FIR
- The 2008 bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan cannot take away rights conferred by Article 36
- As old lawyer saying goes, "When you are strong on law you hammer the law,when you are strong on facts you hammer the facts and when you are strong on neither you hammer the table." Bereft of a case, Pakistan has hammered the proverbial table.
- International Commission of Jurists and European Parliament have criticised the functioning of Pakistan's Military Courts. Pakistan has defended them by relying on reports by military experts
- Judicial Review by Pakistan courts has a narrow ambit, they have not interfered with military court decisions many times
- Supreme Court of Pakistan has suppressed operation of Peshawar High Court cited by Pakistan. On one hand, Pakistan is challenging that judgment in Supreme Court, on the other it is citing it in ICJ.
- In Kasab case, Supreme Court of India held that since it is case of death sentence, they examined materials on record first-hand
Harish Salve, while presenting India's case before the ICJ, drew the court's attention to the abusive language used by Pakistan through its counsel Khawar Qureshi on the second day of the hearing.
"The language echoed in this court... perhaps this Court may lay down some redlines. The transcript is peppered with words such as shameless, nonesense, disgraceful... India takes exception to being addressed in this fashion in an international court.
"India strongly objects to abusive language of Pakistan's counsel," Mr Salve said as the International Court of Justice began the second round of public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.