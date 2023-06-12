Kukis To Boycott Centre's Manipur Peace Panel. Here's Why

A day after the government constituted a committee to negotiate peace in violence-hit Manipur, most of the Kuki representatives expressed their disappointment and said that they will boycott the panel. The Kuki community is reportedly unhappy over the inclusion of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his supporters in the committee.

The Kuki representatives said they will boycott the panel because their consent was not taken for including them on the panel.

The members of the peace committee include the Chief Minister, a few ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders from different political parties and civil society groups. The committee was put together by the Ministry of home affairs, with the official announcement coming on June 10.

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) president Ajang Khongsai said he would not be able to sit with the Manipur government for peace talks. Doungel, a Kuki set to retire this month, has been sidelined since the ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3.

Over 100 people have died since May 3 in clashes between the Meiteis, who live in and around the state capital Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the valley residents' demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.