'No Need To Go To Karnataka To See Your Failures': KTR On Congress Leader's Invite

There is no need to go all the way to Karnataka to see your failures, said KTR. (FILE)

Hitting back at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's invitation to witness the implementation of poll promises in his state, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said there was no need to go there to see their "failures".

In a message posted on his “X”, Mr Rama Rao slammed Mr Shivakumar saying he came to seek votes in Telangana for his party, leaving the people of Karnataka in a lurch.

“There is no need to go all the way to Karnataka to see your failures. The farmers who have been betrayed by you (Karnataka Government) are coming here and narrating the injustice done by you. The farmers are forewarning Telangana people about the danger posed by Congress,” he said in the message.

Responding to BRS allegations that the Congress government in Karnataka was unable to implement the promises it had made to people, Mr Shivakumar had in a rally on Saturday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son Rama Rao to visit the neighbouring state and see for themselves.

Mr Rama Rao further said the people of Karnataka will not forgive the Congress party for “flouting” the promises made by it during the elections and the Telangana public would never believe the grand old party.

It is not just the farmers of Karnataka who are suffering due to lack of power supply even for five hours a day but also commercial establishments in Bengaluru, the BRS leader alleged.

The Minister charged that protests with crocodiles at sub-stations and suicide attempts by farmers are proofs of the Karnataka Congress government's 'gross administrative failures'.

The Telangana people are furious over the “corruption of Congress” after it came to power in Karnataka, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)