Petition Seeks Survey of Agra Jama Masjid, High Court Asks ASI To Reply

The Allahabad High Court has asked the ASI to file its reply in a suit seeking a survey of Jama Masjid in Agra while claiming that the remains of Thakur Keshav Dev's idol from Krishna Janmabhoomi were buried in the mosque.

The petitioners sought a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) claiming that Mughal king Aurangzeb had demolished the temple of Keshav Dev in Mathura in 1670 and buried the remains of the idol under Jama Masjid in Agra.

The plaintiffs also prayed for the appointment of an advocate commissioner in the case seeking a survey of the masjid.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain passed the order on Thursday while hearing a suit related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case filed in the name of the deity -- Thakur Keshav Dev Ji, Maharaj Virajman Mandir Katra Keshav Dev.

The court observed, "An application (A-5) is moved on behalf of plaintiffs to direct the respondent-authority to make SIT Report as well as Archeological Survey by the competent authority and Advocate Commissioner also be appointed. Sri Manoj Kumar Singh, learned counsel for the defendants may file reply to this application by the date fixed."

Earlier, the management committee of Shahi Idgah Masjidi in Mathura had moved an impleadment application requesting the court to add it as a defendant in the suit. During the course of the hearing, a copy of the application was provided to the plaintiffs in the suit.

The court has fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing in the case.

